Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun Co...

Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun Comes to Stage 284 Mainstage at The Community House

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"When you're a woman livin' in a man's world, you learn real fast that fair's got nothin' to do with it." - Annie Oakley Hop on up that wagon train and head on over to Stage 284 Mainstage in Hamilton for Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun running May 20 - 29. The wagons are coming home to Hamilton, where the first covered wagon set out for the Northwest Territory settling Annie Oakley's home of Ohio, with the tale of an amazing American woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members Mar '17 Free A Mason 1
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16) Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC