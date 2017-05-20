Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun Comes to Stage 284 Mainstage at The Community House

"When you're a woman livin' in a man's world, you learn real fast that fair's got nothin' to do with it." - Annie Oakley Hop on up that wagon train and head on over to Stage 284 Mainstage in Hamilton for Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun running May 20 - 29. The wagons are coming home to Hamilton, where the first covered wagon set out for the Northwest Territory settling Annie Oakley's home of Ohio, with the tale of an amazing American woman.

