Full Show Audio: Chris Pandolfi Fills In For Railroad Earth's Andy Goessling In Wyoming
Railroad Earth recently announced multi-instrumentalist Andy Goessling would be undergoing medical treatment that might neccessitate him missing some shows. The first of those concerts took place on Friday as RRE played the University Of Wyoming.
