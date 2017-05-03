Free summer concert series returns to...

Free summer concert series returns to SteelStacks: See who's playing

13 hrs ago

The free summer concert series at SteelStacks' Levitt Pavilion is returning for another year with a lineup of genre-spanning acts. The 2017 schedule, featuring 50 concerts, includes "American Idol" winner Nick Fradiani , hip-hop/classical duo Black Violin , and Sara Watkins , bluegrass fiddler and a founding member of the band Nickel Creek.

