Evans Media assume management of Shake Rag Cultural Center

Ernie and Debi Evans of Evans Media Source have expanded their entertainment management operations in Florida even further with the news today that they are assuming management of the Shake Rag Cultural Center in Gainesville. This change was precipitated by the unexpected recent passing of previous Vice President, Vice President, Joseph Saccocci.

