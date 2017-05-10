Donation made in James King's name to...

Donation made in James King's name to his elementary school

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Back in January, we wrote about the custom engraved headstone installed at the gravesite of legendary bluegrass singer James King after a group of volunteers raised the money required through social media and an online pledge site. Owing to ongoing illness prior to his passing, James died without the means to have a stone erected right away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members Mar '17 Free A Mason 1
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16) Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC