Donation made in James King's name to his elementary school
Back in January, we wrote about the custom engraved headstone installed at the gravesite of legendary bluegrass singer James King after a group of volunteers raised the money required through social media and an online pledge site. Owing to ongoing illness prior to his passing, James died without the means to have a stone erected right away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC