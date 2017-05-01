Dailey & Vincent to celebrate a All American Musica at the MAC May 13

Dubbed by CMT as the "Rockstars of Bluegrass," Dailey & Vincent has been hailed as one of the most exciting and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent will be making a stop on its "All American Music" Tour in Prestonsburg on Saturday, May 13 in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center .

