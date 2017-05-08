Claire Lynch talks about her Thompson guitar
Preston Thompson Guitars in Oregon continues to make inroads with bluegrass artists,winning them over with their close craftsmanship and attention to detail in vintage-style construction. Today they are proud to offer this video of their latest endorser, Claire Lynch , demonstrating her most recent acquisition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC