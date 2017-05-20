BookLovers: New biography of T Bone Burnett is fascinating, revealing

He's produced albums for Willie Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Elton John, Roy Orbison, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Leon Russell, The Counting Crows, The Wallflowers, Los Lobos, Ralph Stanley, B.B. King, Gillian Welsh, Natalie Merchant, Bruce Cockburn, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, to name but a few. He was a touring guitarist on Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue, and recently produced the all-star cast album “Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes.” He won a Grammy for his brilliant “O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack for the Coen Brothers' 2000 film - and for the record, I wore that CD into the ground.

