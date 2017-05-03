Bill Bryson
We learn with great regret of the death on Sunday of Bill Bryson from cancer, at the age of 70. A brief feature by Richard Thompson appears on Bluegrass Today . Among the many accomplishments of his career, he was the bass player of the original Bluegrass Cardinals , shown in the photo above from a Cardinals discography .
