Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Announce ...

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Announce August 2017 Tour

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

This August, master banjo player Bela Fleck will take Bela Fleck and the Flecktones back on the road. Bela Fleck & The Flecktones will play 16 shows over the course of the three-week tour including a number of co-headlining concerts with Chick Corea Elektric Band .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members Mar '17 Free A Mason 1
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16) Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC