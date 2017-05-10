At 85, Bluegrass Legend Bobby Osborne Looks Back on Appalachian Upbringing & His Legacy
"Kentucky Morning," a cut from Original , the new Compass release from bluegrass stalwart Bobby Osborne, definitely takes the singer back in time. He didn't write the song -- Darrell Scott holds that distinction -- but it brought back memories of growing up in the heart of Appalachia in the 1930s and '40s.
