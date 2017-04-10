Yonder Mountain String Band Performs For 'Jam In The Van'
Yonder Mountain String Band recently stopped by the Los Angeles headquarters of the Jam In The Van video series. The five-piece performed three songs during the session at the "world's first solar powered music discovery vehicle."
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
