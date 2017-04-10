Willie Nelson, Keith Richards & More at Merle Haggard Tribute Concert: Exclusive Photos
Country and rock legends came together at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to honor the late Merle Haggard on April 6, which marked the year anniversary of his death. In this first shot, Willie Nelson performs at the Merle Haggard Tribute concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
