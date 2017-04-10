Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Jason Isbell Set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour
Nelson will headline all shows, with Dylan, Isbell, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, the Avett Brothers and other artists on various dates Willie Nelson is assembling a genre-defying roster of artists for a new summer package tour. The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will kick off July 1st in New Orleans with Sheryl Crow, the Avett Brothers and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.
