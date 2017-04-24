Will Clark to Bluegrass Outlaws

West Virginia's Bluegrass Outlaws have announced the addition of Will Clark to the band on mandolin. He steps into the spot recently vacated by founding member Evan Maynard who had to leave the band owing to pesky day job commitments.

