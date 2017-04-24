Warmth of the bluegrass festival
Despite the weather, there was warmth in the air at the 17th annual County Bluegrass Festival at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Attendance was on par at the annual festival, even though the wind chill dipped below freezing and snowflakes blew on brisk winds.
