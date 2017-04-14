Transatlantic Sessions to Launch Debut U.S. Tour at MerleFest

The tour will disembark at four additional stops on the east coast including, May 1 at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA , May 2 at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA , May 3 at Orpheum Theater in Boston, MA, and May 4 in New York, NY at The Town Hall. The TRANSATLANTIC SESSIONS will host special guest performers such as Alison Krauss, James Taylor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rodney Crowell and Rosanne Cash, among others in each city .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.