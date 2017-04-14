Transatlantic Sessions to Launch Debut U.S. Tour at MerleFest
The tour will disembark at four additional stops on the east coast including, May 1 at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA , May 2 at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA , May 3 at Orpheum Theater in Boston, MA, and May 4 in New York, NY at The Town Hall. The TRANSATLANTIC SESSIONS will host special guest performers such as Alison Krauss, James Taylor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rodney Crowell and Rosanne Cash, among others in each city .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC