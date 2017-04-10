Smokies Strong presents check for $12...

Smokies Strong presents check for $128K in Pigeon Forge

November 2016 brought devastation to the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge region of east Tennessee when wildfires came racing across the mountains, destroying homes and businesses in its path. Law enforcement officials had arrested a pair of teen boys from nearby Clinton not long afterward and charged them with setting the fires, but it was little relief to the people who lost property and employment through their carelessness.

