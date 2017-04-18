Sierra Hull Pushed Past Simple Bluegr...

Sierra Hull Pushed Past Simple Bluegrass Picking for a More Holistic Musical Approach

Read more: Free Times

It's time to stop thinking of bluegrass mandolinist Sierra Hull as a former child prodigy. She is now, quite simply, one of the most imaginative and openly curious musicians in American roots music.

