Sharing through testimony, song

With a blend of country and bluegrass gospel music, The Isaacs share the word of God and salvation through their own life experiences. On May 12, this award-winning family - consisting of mom, Lily, daughters, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, and son Ben Isaacs - will present a concert at Calvary Baptist Church, 810 Ruskin Drive.

