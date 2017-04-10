Pro-Shot Video: Greensky Bluegrass Covers 'Atlantic City' At 2016 String Summit
Michigan jamgrass act Greensky Bluegrass are really good at adding their own spin to covers from a diverse batch of artists. One of the group's most beloved covers is their version of "Atlantic City" by Bruce Springsteen.
