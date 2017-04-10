Nu-Blu Unveils "Vagabonds" with CD Release Concert
Join Nu-Blu at the Earl Scruggs Center to celebrate the release of Nu-Blu's latest project Vagabonds . The album will serve as the award winning band's sixth studio album, and is set for release on April 28. The album is fueled by the latest lead single, "Still Small Voice" featuring Country Music Hall of Fame Statler Brothers member Jimmy Fortune.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC