Nu-Blu Unveils "Vagabonds" with CD Re...

Nu-Blu Unveils "Vagabonds" with CD Release Concert

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Cybergrass

Join Nu-Blu at the Earl Scruggs Center to celebrate the release of Nu-Blu's latest project Vagabonds . The album will serve as the award winning band's sixth studio album, and is set for release on April 28. The album is fueled by the latest lead single, "Still Small Voice" featuring Country Music Hall of Fame Statler Brothers member Jimmy Fortune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members Mar '17 Free A Mason 1
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16) Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC