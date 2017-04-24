New release by the Po' Ramblin' Boys

The BIB mentioned last week that The Po' Ramblin' Boys from Tennessee will be touring Ireland next year, coming with a strong recommendation from Jan Michielsen , guitarist with 4 Wheel Drive . Bluegrass Today announces that the Boys have just released, as a tribute to the late James King , a single - 'Just as the sun went down' - from their forthcoming gospel CD.

