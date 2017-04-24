New release by the Po' Ramblin' Boys

New release by the Po' Ramblin' Boys

The BIB mentioned last week that The Po' Ramblin' Boys from Tennessee will be touring Ireland next year, coming with a strong recommendation from Jan Michielsen , guitarist with 4 Wheel Drive . Bluegrass Today announces that the Boys have just released, as a tribute to the late James King , a single - 'Just as the sun went down' - from their forthcoming gospel CD.

