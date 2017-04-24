Nell Robinson and Jim Nunally Band br...

Nell Robinson and Jim Nunally Band bring new CD to The Palms

14 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

You know a band is on a roll when they have to carve out time between recording an album and filming a TV show to play some gigs. That's been the case for the Nell Robinson & Jim Nunally Band, who will celebrate the recent release of their newest CD with a show at The Palms Playhouse, 13 Main St. in Winters, on Friday, May 5. Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $17.

