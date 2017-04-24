Navy's Country Current Band Brings To...

Navy's Country Current Band Brings Toe-Tapping Twang of Bluegrass to Dahlgren School

The Navy's premier country band, Country Currents Bluegrass Band performed at Dahlgren School for Month of the Military Child on April 19. The Dahlgren School auditorium was transformed into a toe-tapping jamboree of bluegrass music as the U.S. Navy's premier country/bluegrass quintet performed a number of their own compositions, as well as taking a moment to spotlight a Jason Aldean song, "Big Green Tractor," at the request of one of their young fans at the school. The full ensemble of Country Currents includes a drummer and steel guitarist, but for the smaller venue, the band featured its bluegrass quintet.

