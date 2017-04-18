Mountain Arts Center to host Lonesome...

Mountain Arts Center to host Lonesome River Band April 28 -

Coming off of four International Bluegrass Music Association award nominations in 2016, Lonesome River Band continues a relentless touring schedule. On Friday, April 28, Lonesome River Band will make a stop in Prestonsburg for a performance in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center .

