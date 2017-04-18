MerleFest 2017 scheduled for April 27-30

Starting Thursday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m., and running through Sunday, April 30, an estimated 75,000 participants will gather at this year's 30th homecoming of musicians and music lovers to celebrate the world renowned MerleFest on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The 30th celebration of MerleFest is a milestone that brings many MerleFest artists back to the festival's stages for fresh collaborations and special events.

