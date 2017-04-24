Just As The Sun Went Down drops for P...

Just As The Sun Went Down drops for Po' Ramblin' Boys

The Po' Ramblin' Boys have released a single ahead of their upcoming Gospel CD, God's Love Is So Divine . It's their tribute to the late James King, a version of an old favorite he recorded called Just As The Sun Went Down .

