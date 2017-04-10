Jam Cruise Announces 2018 Ship, Ports & Dates
Cloud 9 Adventures has announced the details of the 16th installment of Jam Cruise , a musical adventure on the high seas. Jam Cruise 16 will depart Miami on January 17 aboard the Norweigan Jade and is slated to return on January 22. The 2018 trip will include port stops in Roatan, Honduras and Grand Cayman Island.
