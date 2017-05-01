Irish guitar wizard plays solo

John Doyle has made his mark on some of the most high profile folk, Celtic and bluegrass releases ever released, having worked with the likes of Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Eileen Ivers, Tim O'Brien and The Transatlantic Sessions. Doyle has lent his guitar playing and songwriting skills to these musical stalwarts, and made his name as a go-to session player in the process.

