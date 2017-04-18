Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival ...

Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival Announces Final 2017 Lineup

The 2017 installment of Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival will be held on The Farm in Eureka Springs, Arkansas spanning October 12 - 15. Organizers Deadhead Productions and host band Railroad Earth have detailed the final lineup for this October's festival. Yonder Mountain String Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Old Salt Union are among the Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival '17 acts revealed today.

