Grateful Bluegrass Boys approach genre through classical and classic rock
The band merges the instrumentation of classic bluegrass like Bill Monroe and his Bluegrass Boys and churns out tunes by classic rockers, especially the Grateful Dead. "The concept for this band began with a few wedding gigs that included myself, David Thom on guitar and mandolin, and Bryan Horne on bass," Redner, a mandolin and fiddle player, wrote via email.
