Flash Mountain Flood Comes to the Fox Theater

Flash Mountain Flood is a 5 piece, Boulder-based psychedelic rock n' roll jam band with a classic feel that is committed to preserving one of America's greatest music cultures with their unique approach to their live shows and extensive catalogue of original songs. Founding members are Logan Green on lead guitar and vocals, Derek Dames Ohl on bass and vocals, Wes Rather on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Taner Clark on drums.

