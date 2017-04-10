Dale Ann Bradley Band Headlining Capitol's Bluegrass Revival Series
Award-winning Bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley will bring her band to the Capitol Theatre April 29 to headline this month's installment in the Bluegrass Revival Series. Award-winning Bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley will bring her band to the Capitol Theatre April 29 to headline this month's installment in the Bluegrass Revival Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC