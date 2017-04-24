Clearwater Jazz Holiday announces 2017 performers
Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road and the city of Clearwater will partner with HCI Group Inc. to present the 38th Clearwater Jazz Holiday, running Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19-22, at Coachman Park on the waterfront in downtown Clearwater. Among this year's musical performers will be The Temptations And The Four Tops on Thursday, Oct. 19; Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox on Friday, Oct. 20; Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald on Saturday, Oct. 21; and The Avett Brothers on Sunday, Oct. 22. Also joining the lineup will be Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Anderson East, The James Hunter Six and Ruth Eckerd Hall/Clearwater Jazz Holiday Youth Jazz Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC