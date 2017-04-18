Bluegrass Hall of Fame Artist John Starling to Play Historic Mt. Airy
The inaugural Bluegrass Under The Stars to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock will be held Friday night, June 30th 2017 starting at 7pm at historic Mount Airy on the outskirts of Warsaw, Va. with with music by the legendary John Starling & Clearwater.
