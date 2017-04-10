Bluegrass banjo styles since 1945 exp...

Bluegrass banjo styles since 1945 explained in five minutes

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Bluegrass Ireland Blog

An Easter egg for BIB readers, especially banjo-players: Thanks to Bluegrass Today for drawing attention to this video made for the Reverb.com channel by Noam Pikelny , who demonstrates and explains the successive styles of Earl Scruggs , Bill Keith , and Don Reno , and how players today combine elements of all these - a handy introduction in just five minutes. The video can also be seen on the Bluegrass Today feature, which leads with a twenty-minute solo concert-cum-interview with Noam Pikelny on video for Paste magazine, playing pieces from his new album Universal favourite and talking about his own banjo and its history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members Mar '17 Free A Mason 1
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16) Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC