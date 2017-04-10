Bluegrass banjo styles since 1945 explained in five minutes

An Easter egg for BIB readers, especially banjo-players: Thanks to Bluegrass Today for drawing attention to this video made for the Reverb.com channel by Noam Pikelny , who demonstrates and explains the successive styles of Earl Scruggs , Bill Keith , and Don Reno , and how players today combine elements of all these - a handy introduction in just five minutes. The video can also be seen on the Bluegrass Today feature, which leads with a twenty-minute solo concert-cum-interview with Noam Pikelny on video for Paste magazine, playing pieces from his new album Universal favourite and talking about his own banjo and its history.

