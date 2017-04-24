Bill Monroe Homeplace to stay put in Ohio County
For the past 15 years or thereabouts the subject of Bill Monroe's first home, the Homeplace in Rosine, Kentucky, has been one of what has sometimes been a very bitter dispute. In the early years of the millennium the Bill Monroe Foundation, later the Monroe Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that oversaw the $3 million rebuilding of the Monroe house, were involved in a squabble with Hartford, Kentucky, businessman Hayward Spinks over the use of some of Spinks' property, which surrounds the five-acre, Ohio County-owned Monroe homeplace .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musicians Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members
|Mar '17
|Free A Mason
|1
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC