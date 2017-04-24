Bill Monroe Homeplace to stay put in ...

Bill Monroe Homeplace to stay put in Ohio County

Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

For the past 15 years or thereabouts the subject of Bill Monroe's first home, the Homeplace in Rosine, Kentucky, has been one of what has sometimes been a very bitter dispute. In the early years of the millennium the Bill Monroe Foundation, later the Monroe Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that oversaw the $3 million rebuilding of the Monroe house, were involved in a squabble with Hartford, Kentucky, businessman Hayward Spinks over the use of some of Spinks' property, which surrounds the five-acre, Ohio County-owned Monroe homeplace .

