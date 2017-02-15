Transatlantic Sessions at Sage Gatesh...

Transatlantic Sessions at Sage Gateshead set to return

One of Sage Gateshead's winter fixtures is the all-star cast of Transatlantic Sessions and the troupe head south from Celtic Connections in Glasgow for a Hall 1 appearance next Wednesday night. The moveable feast encompasses some of the finest folk-based musicians from, as the name suggests, both sides of the pond.

