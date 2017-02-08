Toto's "Africa" Goes Bluegrass - and Steve Lukather Approves
Los Angeles-based CMH Records will release a new album, Pickin' on the Biggest Hits of the 1980s: Volume 2 , on February 24. The album, which represents the second time the "Pickin' On" crew covered Eighties hits, features a brand-new bluegrass interpretation of Toto's 1982 hit "Africa," plus 11 more songs. You can check out our exclusive premiere of "Africa" below.
