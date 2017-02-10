Time to jam at LCC's Neuse River Music Fest
"We have some of the top bluegrass folks in the industry here," Jeanne Kennedy, Director of Institutional Advancement at Lenoir Community College, said. The festival's lineup features artists and bands that are the "rock stars of the bluegrass world," according to Kennedy.
