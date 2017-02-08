The lore (and lure) of the Loar - Lloyd, that is

Bill Monroe 's 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson F-5 #73987, on display in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum The BIB recently mentioned the Po' Ramblin' Boys and in particular their mandolinist, C.J. Lewandowski . He has just contributed to Bluegrass Today the first instalment of the story of a mandolin that has been important in his life - the Lloyd Loar Gibson F-5 #72058, shipped out of the factory five months earlier than Bill Monroe 's iconic instrument.

