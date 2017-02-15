Sound Advice: Yonder Mountain String Band with The Railsplitters
Next year, Yonder Mountain String Band will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and they'll likely take that party on the road. That's where the Bluegrass superstars have spent the majority of the past two decades.
