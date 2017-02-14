Sideline at the Colorado River Bluegrass Festival
This article, and others that were posted last week as Sideline toured the western US, is a contribution from Glenn Wright of Guy Raleigh Management . He is accompanying the band and will provide regular updates on their road exploits and stage performances.
