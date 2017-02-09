ROMP Festival Announces 2017 Lineup A...

ROMP Festival Announces 2017 Lineup Additions

The 14th annual ROMP Festival will be held at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky on June 21 - 24. Organizers from the International Bluegrass Music Museum have finalized the lineup of musicians appearing at this year's event. Added to the slate of performers includes Keller Williams Grateful Grass, Jerry Douglas Band, Scythian, We Banjo 3, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Kelsey Waldon, The Dustbowl Revival .

