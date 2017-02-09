Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley bring fresh take on country and bluegrass
Rob Ickes is a longtime, well-established bluegrass dobro player, while Trey Hensley is newly arrived in Music City, full of talent as a vocalist and as an acoustic and electric guitarist. Their first album together, "Before the Sun Goes Down," was nominated a for Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015 and won over fans for their energetic collaborative brand of original and traditional music.
