Ricky Skaggs to highlight free Sevierville bluegrass, barbecue festival

The 14-time Grammy winner will be the main attraction at the free event which begins Friday, May 19, with performances by The Hogslop String Band, Paul Williams and the Victory Trio, The Church Sisters and Thrown off the Train. Performances on Saturday, May 20, include Sevierville native Bill Mize, Dixie Stampede's house band Mountain Ruckus, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, The Kenny and Amanda Smith Band, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers.

