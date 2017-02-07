Railroad Earth Welcomes Member Of TAU...

Railroad Earth Welcomes Member Of TAUK & Busts Out Grateful Dead Cover At The Cap

New Jersey-based jamgrass veterans Railroad Earth held a concert at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York Saturday night. The show saw RRE welcome a member of TAUK to sit-in during the second set and a bust out Grateful Dead cover for the evening's encore.

