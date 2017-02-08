Outreach 40 mins ago 11:37 a.m.Bluegrass artists headline concert to benefit Dollywood Foundationa
A lineup of bluegrass music's top artists is scheduled to perform this weekend with proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the Dollywood Foundation Wildfire Scholarship Fund. "For these stellar artists to step up and donate their time and talents to support Sevier County families is beyond belief," said Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism Executive Director Leon Downey.
