Montani Semper Liberi - Music & Art at Oak Glen III, one of the largest and most unique cultural offerings in our region, has expanded to a three-day format, March 10-12, featuring four sessions and 16 separate performances, including many internationally renowned bands scheduled to perform in the Oak Glen Little Theatre, 195 Golden Bear Dr., New Cumberland. In addition, there will be a large Commons Area populated by local and regional authors, artisans, crafters and vendors, plus the Hall and Warehouse Galleries featuring a wide array of visual art, as well as The Porch, an alternate stage offering a full schedule of entertainment, with free admission to all.

